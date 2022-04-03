Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYLN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Hyliion alerts:

NYSE:HYLN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.