IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.04

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.04 and traded as high as C$14.19. IBI Group shares last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 39,673 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBG shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.69.

Get IBI Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$435.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.