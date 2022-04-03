Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 352,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,079. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.86. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $61.03.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -372.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

