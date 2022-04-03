Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

