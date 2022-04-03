Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of IDRA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.