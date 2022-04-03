IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 19,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,155,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

