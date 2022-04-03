Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.98. Immatics shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

