Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.98. Immatics shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.
About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

