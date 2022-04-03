Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Immuneering stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter valued at $5,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

