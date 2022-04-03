Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

