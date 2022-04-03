Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.28. 401,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

