Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 241,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

