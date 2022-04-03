indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 971,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,827. The company has a market cap of $998.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $85,231.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.