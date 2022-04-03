Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Receives $110.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 81,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,258. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

