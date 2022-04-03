Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Down 13.4%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 1,092,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 683,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.26 million and a PE ratio of -98.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Get Inomin Mines alerts:

Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of south-western British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.