Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading Down 5%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.88. 3,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOTV. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, Director Gregory Cole Davis purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip A. Downing purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

