Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Input Capital Company Profile (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

