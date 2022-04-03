Insider Buying: AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE) Insider Acquires £4,150 in Stock

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating) insider Kevin David Brundish acquired 5,000 shares of AMTE Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,150 ($5,436.21).
LON:AMTE opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. AMTE Power plc has a 12-month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 315 ($4.13).
About AMTE Power
