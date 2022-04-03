Insider Buying: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 2.44. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

