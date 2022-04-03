Insider Buying: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 2.44. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PTVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
