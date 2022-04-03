Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $6,157,182.60 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 126,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $6,157,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $5,344,173.21.

On Friday, March 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

California Resources stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRC. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in California Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

