Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells $42,232.32 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $561.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.43. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

