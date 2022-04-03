Insider Selling: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CFO Sells $435,900.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GIII stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.