Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells 12,865 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alan Schriesheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $156.35 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $142.29.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

