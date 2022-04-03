Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Sells $254,810.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PXD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

