Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $496,846.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

