Insider Selling: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Insider Sells $11,764.83 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) insider Peter D. Aquino sold 9,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $11,764.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEAC opened at $1.12 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

