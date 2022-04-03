Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CAO Sells $590,800.00 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

