Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $5,508.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00108272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,520,465 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

