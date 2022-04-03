Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives $5.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRG. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

