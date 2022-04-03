Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Increased to $7.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $7.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

