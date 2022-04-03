Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $116.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

IPAR traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,318. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,373,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

