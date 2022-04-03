InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,550.80.

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 115,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

