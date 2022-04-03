International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $57.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.64.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 2,401,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,440. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

