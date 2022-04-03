Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 34,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,616. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 127.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 54.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.