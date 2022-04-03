Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other research firms have also commented on IPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $82.51. 422,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,172. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

