Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $46.95

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.95, but opened at $49.73. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 4,854 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

