Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 157,514 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.62.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
