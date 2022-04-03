Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 157,514 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.