IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $966.26 million and $118.77 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00293198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00108367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

