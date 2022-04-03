IQ.cash (IQ) Hits One Day Volume of $3,894.00

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $26,972.96 and approximately $3,894.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.49 or 0.07521370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,461.51 or 0.99830127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046697 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

