IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. IRadimed has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $575.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $445,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 19,286 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $965,457.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,484. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

