iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $121.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.21 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

