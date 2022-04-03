iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,627,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,648,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.