iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

