iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $258.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.