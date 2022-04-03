iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $84.37 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

