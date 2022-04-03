Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will announce $3.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. Isoray reported sales of $2.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year sales of $12.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $13.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Isoray.

Get Isoray alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Isoray in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 177,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.98. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.