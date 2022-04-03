Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of ISDR opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Issuer Direct by 16.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

