Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $12.65. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 16,200 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)
