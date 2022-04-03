Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ITCB stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

