J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,651,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $181.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

