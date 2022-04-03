J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $137.51 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.