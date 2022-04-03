J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.77.

SJM opened at $137.51 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Analyst Recommendations for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

