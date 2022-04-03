J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.01

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 23610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
